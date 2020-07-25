Polynt-Reichhold plans US maleic anhydride plant

Polynt-Reichhold plans to build a 50,000-metric-ton-per-year maleic anhydride facility in Morris, Illinois, to supply raw material for its unsaturated polyester resin business. The Italian firm says the facility will help replicate in the US the “successful integrated business model it employs in Europe.” Polynt says it is also considering building a US facility for phthalic anhydride, another of its main raw materials.
