Shell to convert German refinery to base oil production

As part of a strategy to “create more value with less emissions,” Shell is moving forward with plans to convert the hydrocracker at its Wesseling, Germany, site—part of its Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland—to produce base oils instead of fuels. The base oils are used for engine and transmission lubricants. Also at the Rheinland site, Shell is also investing in an electrolyzer to produce hydrogen from water using renewable energy and is constructing a biomethane liquefaction plant.
