Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Fossil Fuels

Steep methane emission cuts are needed this decade to stem global warming, report says

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
May 16, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

Photo of natural gas and oil wells.
Credit: Shutterstock
The most effective way to reduce methane emissions is to control leaks from oil and natural gas operations, a new report says.

Methane is a very powerful greenhouse gas, and it now makes up nearly one-fifth of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, notes a new report by the United Nations Environment Programme and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition. But if human-caused methane emissions can be reduced by up to 45% this decade, the world would stay within reach of the Paris Agreement’s goal to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 °C, the report says. Most human-caused methane emissions come from three sectors: agriculture, fossil fuels, and waste, according to the report. The big hitters are livestock digestion and manure, which account for 32% of global emissions; oil and gas extraction, processing, and distribution, 23%; landfills and waste treatment, 20%; and coal mining, 12%. The most cost-effective, direct, and quick means to reduce methane emissions is to focus on controlling leaks from oil and natural gas operations, the report emphasizes. Doing so would simultaneously help control global warming and make better use of a valuable natural resource that is also a feedstock for the chemical industry.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE