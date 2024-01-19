8 Rivers plans massive ammonia plant

8 Rivers Capital plans to build a low-carbon ammonia plant in Port Arthur, Texas. The Cormorant Clean Energy Project, expected to cost over $1 billion, will have 880,000 metric tons (t) of ammonia capacity and capture upward of 1.4 million t of carbon dioxide annually. The plant will be the first commercial unit based on 8 Rivers’ 8RH2 technology, which uses pure oxygen to convert natural gas into hydrogen. 8 Rivers says the emissions from the process are lower than those from traditional reformation routes to hydrogen. The company plans to complete the project in 2027.
