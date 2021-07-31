Advertisement

Hydrogen Power

Air Products will deploy hydrogen in its truck

by Alexander H. Tullo
July 31, 2021
The industrial gas supplier Air Products and the engine maker Cummins are working together to deploy fuel-cell trucks. The companies will begin a demonstration phase next year, and Air Products plans ultimately to convert about 2,000 of its trucks to zero-emission vehicles. Air Products, the world’s largest hydrogen maker, is promoting low-carbon hydrogen projects in Canada and Saudi Arabia. “The best way to promote the adoption of hydrogen for mobility in heavy-duty applications is for us to have units on the road,” Eric Guter, an Air Products vice president, says in an announcement of the agreement.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

