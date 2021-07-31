Air Products will deploy hydrogen in its truck

The industrial gas supplier Air Products and the engine maker Cummins are working together to deploy fuel-cell trucks. The companies will begin a demonstration phase next year, and Air Products plans ultimately to convert about 2,000 of its trucks to zero-emission vehicles. Air Products, the world’s largest hydrogen maker, is promoting low-carbon hydrogen projects in Canada and Saudi Arabia. “The best way to promote the adoption of hydrogen for mobility in heavy-duty applications is for us to have units on the road,” Eric Guter, an Air Products vice president, says in an announcement of the agreement.
