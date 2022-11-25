Air Products plans German terminal for green ammonia

Air Products and the energy distributor Mabanaft plan to build a green ammonia terminal in Hamburg, Germany, by 2026. Air Products and ACWA Power are building a $5 billion complex in Saudi Arabia that will make 1.2 million metric tons per year of ammonia from hydrogen generated from water with renewable electricity. Air Products plans a similar project in Oman. The firm wants to import NH3 from plants like these and convert it into hydrogen for distribution around northern Germany.
