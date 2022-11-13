Air Products project receives funding

Air Products and Chemicals is getting $350 million from the Canadian government and the Alberta provincial government that it will put toward the $1.2 billion hydrogen project it is building in Edmonton. The facility will use an auto-thermal former to make hydrogen from natural gas and will capture and store the carbon dioxide waste from the process. The project, already underway, was announced in 2021.
