Air Products to supply green hydrogen to Total refineries

Air Products and Chemicals has agreed to supply TotalEnergies with green hydrogen for use in its European refineries.The contract calls for Air Products to deliver 70,000 metric tons (t) per year of hydrogen, likely made via water electrolysis using renewable power, beginning in 2030. Total says the arrangement will allow it to avoid 700,000 t of carbon dioxide emissions annually. Total announced last year that it was looking for 500,000 t per year of green hydrogen supply. Separately, Air Products signed an agreement to buy 150 MW of renewable power from a Total solar project in Texas.
