Ammonia fuel project set for Japan

Four Japanese chemical companies have proposed developing an ammonia fuel supply center at a complex in Shunan, Japan, where they have operations. The firms—Idemitsu Kosan, Tokuyama, Tosoh, and Zeon—envision converting existing storage facilities to import up to 1 million metric tons of ammonia per year for use as a carbon-free fuel and hydrogen source. One goal of the project is to demonstrate ammonia combustion at an actual plant. The partners say the project, which would be completed by 2030, would be a first for Japan.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter