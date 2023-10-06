Another US ammonia plant planned

The fertilizer maker LSB Industries, the industrial gas maker Air Liquide, the terminal operator Vopak Moda Houston, and the Japanese energy firm Inpex are developing a low-carbon ammonia plant on the Houston Ship Channel. The plant will have a capacity of 1.1 million metric tons when it comes on line by the end of 2027. Air Liquide will supply its autothermal reforming technology to produce from natural gas the hydrogen needed for the ammonia. The partners intend to capture 95% of the direct carbon emissions at the facility; they aim to sell most of the output to power plants in Asia.
