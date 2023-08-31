BP invests in steam electrolyzer firm

The hydrogen electrolyzer maker Advanced Ionics has closed a $12.5 million series A fundraising round led by the venture capital arm of the petroleum giant BP. The water-vapor electrolysis cells that Advanced Ionics is developing could produce green hydrogen for as little as $1 per kg because the system can harvest surplus heat from industrial processes, the company says. Other firms such as Utility Global and FuelCell Energy are also developing electrolyzers that operate in the gas phase to get an efficiency boost by upgrading waste heat.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter