Big consortium looks at low-carbon hydrogen

The industrial gas firm Air Liquide, the energy firms Chevron and Uniper, and the petrochemical company LyondellBasell Industries will study building a low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia facility on the US Gulf Coast. The firms will assess capturing and storing the carbon dioxide generated during production of hydrogen from natural gas. They will also consider using water electrolysis to make hydrogen. The firms might use some hydrogen to make ammonia, which could be exported to Europe and Asia as a fuel. Firms including CF Industries, Nutrien, and ExxonMobil are planning similar projects on the Gulf Coast.
