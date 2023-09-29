CF planning another clean ammonia plant

CF Industries Holdings may build a joint venture clean ammonia plant with the South Korean steelmaker Posco Holdings at CF’s Blue Point Complex in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. The plant will use an autothermal reformer to make the hydrogen needed for the ammonia from natural gas. The carbon dioxide emissions will be captured and stored; Posco will use the ammonia for fuel in its coal-fired power facilities in South Korea. It also plans to convert ammonia into hydrogen for use in power plants and directly in the steelmaking process. CF has many plans for similar partnerships in the works with foreign partners, including Lotte Chemical, Mitsui & Co., and Jera.
