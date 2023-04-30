Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Hydrogen Power

CF planning green ammonia in Oklahoma

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 30, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 14
CF Industries and NextEra Energy Resources are planning a green ammonia project at CF’s ammonia plant in Verdigris, Oklahoma. Their plan is to build a 100 MW plant that would make hydrogen via water electrolysis. That plant would draw power from a 450 MW renewable energy facility that NextEra is developing. CF would use the hydrogen to make ammonia, and it plans to add the new capacity to its existing complex. Unlike the developers of other clean ammonia projects, which have aimed to export the ammonia as fuel, CF intends to sell the ammonia into agricultural markets. The company is also planning to build green ammonia capacity at its large complex in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. In addition, it has a number of blue ammonia projects—in which the ammonia is produced from natural gas but the carbon dioxide emissions are captured and stored—on the drawing board. CF and NextEra haven’t made a final investment decision on the Oklahoma facility.

