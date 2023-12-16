Cepsa plans green methanol for Spain

The Spanish energy company Cepsa and C2X, an affiliate of the shipping firm A.P. Moller–Maersk, plan to build a green methanol plant in Huelva, Spain. The plant will cost up to $1.1 billion to build and have 300,000 metric tons of annual capacity. Some of the hydrogen raw material for the plant will come from a project that Cepsa is also planning, Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, which will use water electrolysis to make hydrogen using renewable power. The carbon source may be forestry residue or carbon dioxide from the air.
