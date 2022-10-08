Chemours to expand Nafion materials capacity

Chemours says it will spend $200 million to increase capacity and advance the technology of its Nafion ion-exchange materials to support the hydrogen economy. The fluoropolymer materials touch hydrogen use for energy in a few ways. Nafion membranes are used in water electrolyzers to make hydrogen and in hydrogen-consuming fuel cells. The materials are also found in flow batteries. Chemours says it is considering facilities in the US and Europe for the expansion and isn’t disclosing project timing.
