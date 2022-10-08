Advertisement

Hydrogen Power

Chemours to expand Nafion materials capacity

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 8, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 36
Chemours says it will spend $200 million to increase capacity and advance the technology of its Nafion ion-exchange materials to support the hydrogen economy. The fluoropolymer materials touch hydrogen use for energy in a few ways. Nafion membranes are used in water electrolyzers to make hydrogen and in hydrogen-​consuming fuel cells. The materials are also found in flow batteries. Chemours says it is considering facilities in the US and Europe for the expansion and isn’t disclosing project timing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

