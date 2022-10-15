ExxonMobil, CF team on blue ammonia

CF Industries is linking up with ExxonMobil on its plan to produce so-called blue ammonia in Louisiana. The fertilizer maker will send 2 million metric tons (t) per year of carbon dioxide captured from ammonia production in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, to an underground sequestration facility that ExxonMobil is developing in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana. The firms expect to complete the project in 2025. CF previously said it would spend $200 million on a CO2 dehydration and compression unit in Donaldsonville, where it hopes to produce 1.7 million t of blue ammonia. CF also plans to make green ammonia, for which hydrogen is made via water electrolysis, there.
