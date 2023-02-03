ExxonMobil advancing Texas hydrogen project

ExxonMobil has awarded the front-end engineering and design contract for a low-carbon hydrogen plant at its Baytown, Texas, petrochemical complex to Technip Energies. The plant will make about 30 million m3 per day of hydrogen from natural gas. It will capture and store 7 million metric tons (t) per year of carbon dioxide associated with the hydrogen production. Using this low-carbon hydrogen at the complex as fuel will reduce emissions there by 30%. ExxonMobil also aims to make any capture and storage infrastructure it builds available for other local emitters. In 2021, the company unveiled an ambitious plan to build a system in the Houston area to capture and store 100 million t per year of CO2 from local industrial sites. It expects to make a final investment decision for the Baytown project in 2024 and complete it in 2027 or 2028.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter