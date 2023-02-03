Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Hydrogen Power

ExxonMobil advancing Texas hydrogen project

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 3, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

ExxonMobil has awarded the front-end engineering and design contract for a low-carbon hydrogen plant at its Baytown, Texas, petrochemical complex to Technip Energies. The plant will make about 30 million m3 per day of hydrogen from natural gas. It will capture and store 7 million metric tons (t) per year of carbon dioxide associated with the hydrogen production. Using this low-carbon hydrogen at the complex as fuel will reduce emissions there by 30%. ExxonMobil also aims to make any capture and storage infrastructure it builds available for other local emitters. In 2021, the company unveiled an ambitious plan to build a system in the Houston area to capture and store 100 million t per year of CO2 from local industrial sites. It expects to make a final investment decision for the Baytown project in 2024 and complete it in 2027 or 2028.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

CF Industries links with ExxonMobil for CO₂
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Yara starts green hydrogen production
RWE plan Scotland hydrogen plant plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE