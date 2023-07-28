Finland’s Hycamite raises $28 million for methane pyrolysis

The Finnish firm Hycamite TCD Technologies has raised about $28 million from investors to advance its pyrolysis technology for turning methane into hydrogen and elemental carbon. Unlike the combustion of methane, the process doesn’t generate carbon dioxide. Hycamite says it used applied chemistry research from the University of Oulu to develop catalysts that lower the temperature of the process. Other companies, including the US start-up C-Zero, are also developing methane pyrolysis.
