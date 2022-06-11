Firms partner for hydrogen to Japan

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), the Japanese refiner Eneos, and Mitsui & Co. are partnering to develop a supply chain for delivering low-carbon hydrogen to Japan. Adnoc will produce blue hydrogen—made from natural gas but using carbon capture and storage for carbon dioxide emissions—in the United Arab Emirates and will use methylcyclohexane (MCH) as a hydrogen carrier for shipping. The hydrogen is then released via the conversion of MCH, a liquid that is easily transported and stored, into toluene. The three firms envisage initial production of 50,000 metric tons of hydrogen per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter