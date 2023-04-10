Firms planning clean ammonia

Yara Clean Ammonia has signed a letter of intent to develop a clean ammonia project in Texas with the energy firm Enbridge. The plant, which would be at Enbridge’s site near Corpus Christi, would have between 1.2 million and 1.4 million metric tons (t) of ammonia capacity per year and use carbon capture and storage to sequester 95% of its CO2 output. The partners expect the complex to cost between $2.6 billion and $2.9 billion and start up by 2028. Separately, Adams Fork Energy and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe are planning a clean ammonia facility for Mingo County, West Virginia. The plant, to be on a reclaimed coal mining site, would have 2.2 million t of ammonia output per year and would also use carbon capture and storage.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter