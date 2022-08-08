Green hydrogen planned for Brazil

The Brazilian chemical maker Unigel plans to install electrolyzers to make green hydrogen at its complex in Camaçari, Brazil. When the project is completed in late 2023, three 20 MW electrolyzers will make about 10,000 metric tons (t) per year of hydrogen. The company will use this hydrogen to make about 60,000 t of green ammonia per year. Unigel will use it to make fertilizers and acrylic resins. The project will cost about $120 million.
