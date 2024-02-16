Honeywell technology used for Eneos hydrogen carrier system

Honeywell process technology has been tapped for what it is calling the world’s first commercial-scale liquid organic hydrogen carrier project. The Japanese energy company Eneos will use a Honeywell process to convert toluene into methylcyclochexane (MCH). The MCH will be shipped to Japan for conversion in another Honeywell process back into toluene—a reaction that also yields hydrogen. The companies haven’t disclosed the origin of the MCH. But Eneos said in January that it was investing in MVCE Gulf Coast, a US hydrogen project.
