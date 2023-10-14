Hy2Gen planning US methanol

Hy2Gen, a start-up based in Wiesbaden, Germany, aims to build a green methanol plant in the US. The firm is planning an electrolyzer with 300 MW of capacity that would produce hydrogen from water; it will make methanol from that hydrogen for what it calls a “global maritime customer.” Hy2Gen raised $210 million in 2019 from backers including the engineering firm TechnipEnergies. It has slated projects for Quebec, France, Germany, and Norway. It expects its first production, from a 2 MW electrolyzer in Germany, to come on line later this year.
