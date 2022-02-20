Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Hydrogen Power

Hydrogen start-up Verdagy raises $25 million

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 20, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

Verdagy, a start-up developing a membrane-based water electrolysis process for making green hydrogen, has raised $25 million in a financing round led by TDK Ventures. Other investors include the venture arms of the potential green hydrogen users BHP, Orbia, and Shell. California-based Verdagy was spun off last year from another membrane start-up, Chemetry, which is developing a new ethylene dichloride technology. Verdagy’s technology is based on very large anion-exchange membrane cells. The “secret sauce” of the technology, CEO Marty Neese says, is its architecture, which allows the cells to dissipate heat and handle high gas volumes. He says Verdagy’s cells can handle greater charge densities than alkaline water electrolysis cells and can be produced at larger sizes than proton-exchange membrane cells. The company has a demonstration cell running in Moss Landing, California, and plans to install 10 commercial cells, with total capacity of 2 MW, by year-end. The company aims to produce hydrogen for $2 per kg. Hydrogen made by the reforming of natural gas costs about $1.50 per kg, Neese says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Osmoses raises $11 million for gas separation membranes
BP invests in steam electrolyzer firm
Ethylene start-up Dioxycle raises money

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE