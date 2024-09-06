Hydrogenious gets big grant for hydgrogen carrier

Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies has received an $80 million grant from the German government and the State of Bavaria. Hydrogenious is developing a liquid organic hydrogen carrier system based on benzyl toluene. It is building a hydrogen release plant in Bavaria that will supply 1,800 metric tons of hydrogen per year to the Danube region when it is completed in 2028. The firm is also building a plant in Dormagen, Germany, that will react hydrogen with benzyl toluene by 2025.
