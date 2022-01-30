Ionomr gets funding for membranes

The membrane developer Ionomr Innovations has raised $15 million in a series A financing round led by Shell Ventures and Finindus, a Belgian investment firm linked to the steelmaker ArcelorMittal. Ionomr was founded in 2018 based on technology from Simon Fraser University. It is developing proton- and anion-exchange membranes that can be used in fuel cells and to generate hydrogen through water electrolysis. Ionomr says one advantage of its materials is that they don’t contain precious metals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter