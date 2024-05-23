Matthey technology used for Uruguay methanol plant

HIF Global has selected Johnson Matthey’s eMERALD CO2-to-methanol process for a $4 billion methanol plant that it is planning in Paysandú, Uruguay. The plant will use water electrolysis, powered by renewable energy, to make enough hydrogen for 700,000 metric tons (t) of methanol per year. The methanol will be used as a ship fuel and to make gasoline. HIF expects to begin construction next year. It is also developing projects in the US, Tasmania, and Chile. The US project, in Matagorda, Texas, will produce 1.4 million t per year when it comes on line in 2027.
