Molten raises funds for methane pyrolysis

The methane pyrolysis start-up Molten Industries has raised $25 million in series A funding to advance its process for converting methane into hydrogen and graphite. The firm says the technology avoids the carbon dioxide emissions normally associated with hydrogen production while offering an alternative to mined graphite. Graphite is an ingredient in lithium-ion batteries that comes mostly from mines in China. Molten says it is exploring on-site applications at steel mills and chemical plants
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter