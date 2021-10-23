Monolith may build hydrogen plant in South Korea

Monolith has signed an agreement with the South Korean conglomerate SK to build a hydrogen and carbon black plant in South Korea. Monolith has a plasma torch technology that converts natural gas into hydrogen and elemental carbon without producing carbon dioxide. The company completed its first plant, in Hallam, Nebraska, in 2020. It is now building a second plant in Nebraska that is 10 times as large and will use the hydrogen to make ammonia. SK invested in Monolith earlier this year.
