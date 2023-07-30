Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Hydrogen Power

Natural hydrogen can be a source of clean energy

A new study provides the first preliminary greenhouse gas estimates for natural hydrogen production

by Priyanka Runwal
July 30, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

Hydrogen is gaining attention as a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels. However, most hydrogen produced today comes from a method called steam reformation where high-pressure steam reacts with methane, the main component of natural gas. This method results in high carbon dioxide emissions. Another option is to use energy-hungry electrolysis to separate hydrogen from water. But potentially sizable natural hydrogen reserves in Earth’s crust remain largely untapped. Whether its production will prove climate-friendly is unknown.

In a new study, Stanford University scientist Adam Brandt provides the first preliminary greenhouse gas estimates for natural hydrogen production, indicating its promise as a source of clean energy.

“It’s important work,” says Michael Webber, a clean technology expert at the University of Texas at Austin, “because there are a lot of questions out there about hydrogen [linked] emissions but also about geological hydrogen.”

It’s important work because there are a lot of questions out there about hydrogen [linked] emissions but also about geological hydrogen.
Michael Webber, clean technology expert, University of Texas at Austin

Brandt used a technique called life cycle analysis to estimate greenhouse gas emissions that occur during various steps involved in obtaining natural hydrogen. He altered a model that makes similar estimates for conventional oil and gas generation and applied it to the processing and purification of hydrogen gas. Accounting for parameters like concentration of the gas, well productivity and depth, and methods of powering the production and handling waste, he found emissions to be as low as 0.4 kilograms of greenhouse gases for every kilogram of hydrogen produced (Joule 2023, DOI: 10.1016/j.joule.2023.07.001).

“The numbers are very impressive,” says Viacheslav Zgonnik, who reviewed the study and is also the CEO of Natural Hydrogen Energy. The lifecycle emissions for natural hydrogen are lower than those for hydrogen produced from several other methods, he says.

The emission estimates, albeit preliminary, were low for scenarios where productive reservoirs hold high concentrations of hydrogen gas and when production is powered by clean energy sources. Brandt suggests revising the analysis once commercial extraction of natural hydrogen commences and real data become available.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method converts petroleum to hydrogen and produces little CO2
Study finds natural gas climate advantage nixed by methane loss﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Iron-based catalyst reduces CO2 to CH4 photochemically
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE