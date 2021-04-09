Ørsted plans Dutch hydrogen hub

The Danish power company Ørsted plans to build a huge electrolyzer in the Netherlands as part of an ambitious hydrogen infrastructure project in the country. Upon completion, the water electrolysis plant will have 1 GW of capacity, enough to supply roughly 20% of the industrial region’s hydrogen consumption of 580,000 metric tons per year. The electricity will come from a planned 2 GW wind farm. Also planned is a pipeline to connect local hydrogen users such as Dow, Yara, and ArcelorMittal.
