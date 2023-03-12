Perstorp moving on low carbon methanol

Methanol technology from Johnson Matthey has been selected for a low-carbon methanol plant that the Swedish chemical maker Perstorp and other partners are planning for Stenungsund, Sweden. The plant will capture CO2 from Perstorp’s operations and combine it with renewable hydrogen to make methanol. It will have 200,000 metric tons of annual methanol capacity when it comes on line in 2026. The European Union Innovation Fund is supporting the project with over $100 million in financing.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter