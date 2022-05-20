Plug Power and Versogen make progress on electrolyzers

Plug Power plans to build the world’s largest electrolyzer for a green hydrogen plant in Denmark to be operated by H2 Energy Europe. The 1 GW electrolyzer, powered by wind energy, will produce 100,000 metric tons of H2 per year. Meanwhile, Versogen has raised $14.5 million from investors to develop next-generation electrolyzer technology. Versogen claims its system performs better than alkaline electrolyzers and is cheaper to operate than proton-exchange membrane systems.
