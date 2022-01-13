Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Hydrogen Power

Reactions

January 13, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

Letters to the editor

Methane

C&EN's cover for the October 25, 2021, issue, which shows natural gas being vented and burned.
Credit: C&EN/Sean Hannon acritelyphoto/Shutterstock.com

I read with great interest the C&EN article on methane and climate change (Oct. 25, 2021, page 28). Since methane is generally believed to be a greenhouse gas nearly as important as carbon dioxide despite being less than one two-hundredth as concentrated in the atmosphere (410 ppm for CO2 versus 1.9 ppm for CH4), I believe the readers of C&EN would be interested in reading about the chemical origin of that assertion.

Richard Thompson
Baltimore

C-Zero

I read the brief C&EN article written by Michael McCoy about the company C-Zero (Nov. 15/22, 2021, page 34) and followed that up with a look at the company website, which I have to say is singularly lacking in information. A click on the “Technology” link shows the same cartoon reactor shown in the article. It struck me that if you were to replace the methane with pig iron and the carbon with slag, this reactor would look very similar to a Bessemer furnace for the production of steel, although the hydrogen production process is a flow-through process instead of a batch process.

Considering the lack of information about the actual process the company is using to convert methane into hydrogen gas and solid carbon, I would have to say that this article sounds more like an advertisement for the company than the in-depth reporting I expected.

The conversion of methane using a liquid catalyst at high temperature, causing the waste carbon produced to float off the top of the liquid, sounds great. But without at least some evidence that the company has a liquid catalyst that will work at a low enough temperature to make hydrogen for the purpose of burning it for energy—and that will not produce tons of difficult-to-dispose-of waste—this sounds a bit like the proponents of cold fusion.

The absence of any information about the catalytic liquid C-Zero has developed and the operating temperature of the reactor makes it hard to take seriously, but such a process is badly needed as an intermediate step in our efforts to reduce the production of carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels for energy.

It’s just hard to credit that this particular effort will be part of the mix. I will be looking forward to seeing more information that will establish the credibility of this process.

Ed Birnbaum
Los Alamos, New Mexico

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Reactions: Changes at C&EN, carbon dioxide as a resource, and chemistry magic shows
Wasted Potential Energy
Disregarding Nuclear Energy
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE