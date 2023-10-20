More US low-carbon ammonia planned

Mitsubishi Corporation and the Swiss methanol and ammonia producer Proman plan to build a low-carbon ammonia plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The facility will have the capacity to make 1.2 million metric tons per year of ammonia from natural gas; it will capture and sequester the carbon dioxide emissions. The plant will be situated near a methanol plant that Proman is also developing. The ammonia will be exported to Japan. Proman owns a 50% stake in Natgasoline, which operates a methanol plant in Beaumont, Texas, that started up in 2018.
