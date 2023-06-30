Yara building second blue ammonia plant

Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara and BASF are planning a new blue ammonia plant on the US Gulf Coast. The plant will have a capacity to make as much as 1.4 million metric tons per year of ammonia from natural gas. It will capture and store the carbon dioxide emissions. The two companies have been operating an ammonia joint venture at BASF’s Freeport, Texas, complex since 2018. In April, Yara unveiled a blue ammonia joint venture with Enbridge at the firm’s site at Ingleside, Texas.
