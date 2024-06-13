Yara starts green hydrogen production

Yara International has opened its renewable hydrogen plant in Herøya, Norway. The company claims that the unit is Europe’s largest electrolysis plant, with capacity of 24 MW. It will use the hydrogen to produce up to 20,000 metric tons of ammonia annually. Making hydrogen from renewable electricity rather than natural gas will cut emissions by 41,000 metric tons per year, the company says.
