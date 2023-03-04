Dow moving on nuclear reactors

Dow has signed a joint development agreement with X-Energy Reactor Company to assemble four of that firm’s modular nuclear reactors on a Dow site in North America. X-Energy is developing small, high-temperature, gas-cooled reactors that can provide electricity, heat, and steam to large industrial plants. It will receive $50 million for engineering work from Dow and the Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program. The project would result in the first grid-scale demonstration of a nuclear plant of its kind in North America. The companies plan to select a site later this year.
