Dow nuclear reactor set for Texas

Dow has selected its petrochemical complex in Seadrift, Texas, as the site to install a small modular nuclear reactor system designed by X-Energy Reactor. The reactor will supply electricity and steam for the complex and will save about 440,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. The companies are now preparing permits for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. They expect to begin construction in 2026 and complete the project by the end of the decade.
