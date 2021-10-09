Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nuclear Power

As the world evaluates the future of nuclear energy, the industry evolves its messaging

by Bibiana Campos-Seijo
October 9, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

“Death Rays: The History of Nuclear Fear” and “(Over) Selling Nuclear Energy” were two of the talks in the opening session of a workshop organized by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The workshop, held Sept. 1–3, surveyed the challenges facing nuclear power in the US. Information discussed at the workshop will inform a consensus study the academies are working on titled “Laying the Foundation for New and Advanced Nuclear Reactors in the United States.”

It was very interesting to hear about the nuclear industry’s record of public engagement, which was reviewed by Thomas R. Wellock from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, an independent agency tasked with regulating “the safe use of radioactive materials . . . while protecting people and the environment.”

Wellock spoke of three eras since the mid-1950s characterized by assumptions around public trust in nuclear power.

The first era, which Wellock named Trust the Experts, covered the 1955–71 period. During this time, the nuclear industry operated on the assumption that the public trusted experts and was willing to be educated by them. The nuclear industry and organizations that foster the development and use of atomic science and technologies, such as the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), were highly respected in the early part of this era.

But as time progressed, some began to question the reliability of existing knowledge. In particular, during the late 1960s, as the industry attempted to scale up nuclear plants, the Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards concluded that nuclear plants had enough energy to cause a power excursion that would lead to a core meltdown during an accident, potentially breaking through the containment structure and exposing the area to radiation.

The AEC had previously promoted containment domes as a safety feature, arguing that “with containment, the consequences of a major accident were zero,” Wellock explained. The advisory committee’s review revealed that “a severe accident was possible, but the probability of it happening was so small that reactors should still be regarded as safe,” Wellock said. “Reactor safety became probabilistic, not deterministic.”

The nuclear industry concluded that the problem was one of messaging and that the public would trust “more objectively stated proofs of safety.” This belief signals the beginning of a second era—Trust the Numbers—which would last until 1980. Its assumption was that quantitatively expressed measures of risk would allow the public to compare nuclear power and its relative hazards with those of other kinds of technological advances that the public relied on, such as airplane travel.

“Experts had created a generation of nuclear hypochondriacs,” Wellock said. But they soon found that the public was not typically persuaded by numbers alone. Hearings and engagement opportunities “did not go very well.” Experts found that low-probability, high-consequence events were an extremely difficult concept for the public to grasp.

Enter the third area, Earning Trust (1980–present), when the industry moved from proactive public campaigns and education efforts into more modest attempts to regain trust. The emphasis in messaging shifted toward demonstrating competence through good regulatory principles and high levels of operational performance, efficiency, and safety. As governments and agencies around the world evaluate the future of nuclear energy, the industry will need to continue to evolve its messaging to win back trust. Demonstrating competence, showing a long history of safe operation, and engaging with openness, clarity, and reliability will be key components of that messaging if the industry hopes to be trusted with the world’s energy future.

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Perspectives: When are industries judged fairly?
Assessing nuclear power
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Call For Stringent Nuclear Accident Response Planning

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE