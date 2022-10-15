Air Products plans hydroelectric hydrogen in New York

Air Products plans to spend $500 million on a green hydrogen project on the US-Canada border. By 2027, the industrial gas firm will build water electrolysis units in Massena, New York, that will produce 35 metric tons per day of hydrogen. The New York Power Authority (NYPA) will supply hydroelectric power to the facility. NYPA operates the St. Lawrence–Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project in Massena and has access to about 820 MW from a dam across the St. Lawrence River. The hydrogen will be used as fuel for trucks and in industrial applications. The facility is part of $15 billion in investments Air Products plans to make in low-carbon hydrogen and related projects by 2027. These include facilities in Alberta and Louisiana for blue hydrogen, which is made by reforming natural gas and capturing and storing by-product carbon dioxide. The firm is also planning a massive project for green ammonia—made by reacting nitrogen with green hydrogen—in Saudi Arabia and is considering a similar one in Oman.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter