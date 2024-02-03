BASF and Envision to develop methanol tech

BASF and the green technology developer Envision Energy will will work on a process to convert carbon dioxide and hydrogen into methanol. The partners intend to build the process around BASF’s new Synspire catalyst technology, a nickel oxide–based system originally developed for the dry reforming of methane into hydrogen. The companies hope to demonstrate a design next year at Envision’s site in Inner Mongolia. The use of low-carbon methanol, made by combining carbon dioxide with hydrogen produced via water electrolysis using renewable power, has been growing as a ship fuel and in other applications.
