Clariant completes cellulosic ethanol plant in Romania

Clariant has completed a plant in Romania that will use its Sunliquid technology to convert about 250,000 metric tons (t) per year of straw into 50,000 t of ethanol. Clariant says such cellulosic ethanol can play a role in lowering greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector. Clariant says it has sold five licenses tothe technology in Europe and China. DuPont and at least two other firms built cellulosic ethanol plants in the US that are no longer running.
