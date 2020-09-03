Cummins to install hydroelectric hydrogen generation in Washington State

The Douglas County Public Utility District in Washington State has selected the engineering firm Cummins to build an electrolyzer that will use excess electricity from the Wells Dam to produce hydrogen gas. The firm says the 5 MW facility will be the nation’s largest H2 plant based on proton-exchange membranes. Cummins’s water-splitting technology comes largely from its $290 million purchase of the fuel cell and H2 production technology firm Hydrogenics in 2019.
