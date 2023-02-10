Hanwha will buy polysilicon from REC Silicon

The Korean conglomerate Hanwha Solutions has signed a 10-year contract to buy all the polysilicon from REC Silicon’s factory in Moses Lake, Washington. REC hopes to reopen the plant this year and reach full production in 2024. Hanwha, REC’s largest shareholder, will use the polysilicon to supply a $2.5 billion solar manufacturing project that its subsidiary Qcells recently announced for Georgia. REC shut down the Washington plant in 2019 because of high tariffs on US-made polysilicon imposed by China, which is the largest market for solar-grade polysilicon.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter