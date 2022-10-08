LanzaTech raises $500 million for commercial-scale factories

The renewable chemical company LanzaTech has secured a $500 million investment from a sustainability-focused subsidiary of the investment firm Brookfield Asset Management. LanzaTech will use the funds to build commercial-scale plants that turn captured carbon into fuel, ingredients for household cleaners and fragrances, and other commodities. LanzaTech is in the midst of a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. The deal values LanzaTech at $2.2 billion.
