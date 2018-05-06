Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Renewables

Reactions

May 6, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

Letters to the editor

Recycling renewables

My colleagues and I at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, appreciated the April 9 cover story titled “Recycling Renewables” (page 34), which raises what we agree are critical issues related to sustainable energy generation. Such issues have inspired numerous research efforts aimed at improving the situation, our own included.

Specific to wind energy and with the benefit of support from the National Science Foundation (award 1230884), we set out to address the issue of sustainable wind turbine blade production from start to finish. In order to accomplish this, we focused on the creation of inexpensive, high-performance biobased epoxy resins from readily available components and successfully converted them to composites and confirmed that their properties were appropriate for such applications—thus addressing creation and use. In parallel, we further developed mechanical and chemical recycling strategies based on vitrimer formation—thus addressing end-of-life issues. Finally, our team applied life-cycle analysis to assess the impact of our strategies and identify challenges and opportunities in this space.

This has resulted in three recent papers (Ind. Eng. Chem. Res. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.iecr.6b03919, 10.1021/acs.iecr.6b03825, and 10.1021/acs.iecr.6b03829), with additional submissions planned. While not perfect (higher curing temperatures are needed versus conventional materials), the combination of high performance with reductions in materials costs and infusion times versus conventional systems offers clear potential for further development, especially when coupled with the recovery and reinfusion of high-value carbon fiber textiles (all demonstrated during the course of our efforts).

Finally, I would like to highlight the fact that this effort would not have gotten off the ground without seed funding from the Massachusetts Toxics Use Reduction Institute (TURI), nor would we have progressed nearly as far without the assistance of numerous contacts in industry. Related to thermosets, my group has had help in some form from ACS Technical Products, Air Products, AkzoNobel, BASF, Bayer MaterialScience/Covestro, Broadview, CVC Thermoset/Emerald Performance Materials, Dixie Chemical, Huntsman, King Industries, Leepoxy, Momentive/Hexion, Perstorp, Reaxis, Sartomer, and TPI Composites, to name just a few—as well as repeated support from TURI as one of the very few sources of funding for applied research.

Such support deserves recognition; indeed, we will not solve real-world problems without it. We very much hope to see others in both academia and industry working to build knowledge and solutions in this domain and hope that our own efforts will serve as useful contributions to the resolution of some of these issues.

Daniel Schmidt
Lowell, Mass.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lessons from the safety summits
Covestro borrows $240 million for sustainability R&D
ACS updates its strategic plan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE