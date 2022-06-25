Shell, Dow test electricity-based cracking

Dow and Shell have started up a small unit in Amsterdam to test their electric steam cracking concept. The companies hope to generate data that will allow them to retrofit gas-fired furnaces. They aim to deploy a larger, multimegawatt pilot plant by 2025. Ultimately, the firms say, powering an ethylene cracker with renewable electricity could reduce the emissions related to the ethylene production process by 90%.
