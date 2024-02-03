Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Solar Power

Firms plan US solar wafer production

New technologies could help complete a US-based solar panel supply chain

by Matt Blois
February 3, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

A construction site with several industrial buildings that are partially built.
Credit: Qcells
Qcells is building a facility in Georgia to produce silicon solar wafers, which haven't been manufactured in the US since 2016.

Nearly a decade after US production of silicon wafers for solar panels ceased, several companies have announced plans to revive wafer manufacturing in the country. Some hope new technologies will reduce the US solar industry’s reliance on China.

In January, NexWafe announced it may build a 6 GW wafer plant in the US. CubicPV announced last year that it secured commitments for $100 million to fund a 10 GW wafer facility in the US. And Qcells says it’s on track to open an 8.4 GW wafer facility in Georgia by the end of 2024.

The supply chain for silicon solar panels begins by refining quartz into rods of polysilicon, a nearly pure silicon with a multicrystalline structure. The polysilicon rods are then reformed into ingots with a single crystal structure, sliced into thin wafers, and treated with chemicals to make solar cells.

Companies in the US have made polysilicon and solar panels for years, but US wafer plants closed because they couldn’t compete with large-scale Chinese factories, according to a US Department of Energy report.

NexWafe is hoping its new manufacturing process will be more efficient than methods used in Chinese facilities. Instead of sawing micrometer-thin slices of silicon from an ingot, NexWafe deposits chlorosilane gas onto a template. The template has a top layer of perforated silicon that allows the company to detach the newly formed wafers.

Jonathan Pickering, NexWafe’s vice president of business development for North America, says producing polysilicon and ingots requires huge amounts of energy, and the sawing process wastes lots of material. He argues that skipping those steps will make NexWafe’s process cheaper. “We’re not going to out-scale the great work that’s been done in China,” Pickering says. “The way we’re going to win … is to drive a higher efficiency, higher performance, and find innovative ways to take cost out.”

Johannes Bernreuter, founder of the solar materials intelligence firm Bernreuter Research, warns that NexWafe still has a long way to go. The company only started building a 250 MW production line in Germany last year. “They still have to provide proof of viability on an industrial scale,” he says.

CubicPV is developing a process that forms wafers directly from molten silicon, and the firm says it should be cheaper and less energy-intensive than methods used in China. But CubicPV has yet to scale-up the process and will use conventional manufacturing methods at its planned US facility.

In Georgia, Qcells has already made significant progress on the construction of a wafer facility that will use conventional technology.

Bernreuter says these projects could add up to a respectable amount of wafer capacity for the US. “Wafers are the most important part of the supply chain to establish outside of China,” he says. “Keep your fingers crossed that it will work out.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Solar Power
NorSun plans solar wafer factory in the US
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solar Power
Indoor solar cells are coming soon to gadgets near you
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solar Power
Toward artificial leaves that float on water, bubbling fuel
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE